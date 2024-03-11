BRAC, BRAF and Visit Baton Rouge announce support for a new LSU arena

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Visit Baton Rouge on Monday announced joint support for LSU’s proposed $300 million arena.

The arena would host sporting events for LSU as well as entertainment and music events for the Capital Region.

Last week, an ordinance was proposed to the Metro Council that would support the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s development of the arena. That ordinance will be considered at a Metro Council hearing Wednesday.

The ordinance details that a competing facility in the region would prevent the development of the arena, therefore the Metro Council would need to restrict certain entertainment and music activities on property owned by the city-parish—like the Raising Cane’s River Center—once the arena is constructed.

As part of their announcement, BRAC, BRAF and Visit Baton Rouge also vowed to work together to push for a new strategic plan for the River Center.

To that end, the aforementioned ordinance would also authorize the mayor to identify strategies for developing additional convention capacity and a headquarter hotel at the River Center.

According to a statement from BRAC, investment in the River Center will be critical to enhance Baton Rouge’s position as a convention destination. The River Center is also one of very few U.S. convention centers that does not benefit from an attached or adjacent headquarter hotel.

Aside from a few standouts like Garth Brooks, Baton Rouge has struggled in recent years to attract big-name talent. Some believe that is because Baton Rouge lacks a best-in-class venue to host such talent, while others think it simply comes down to Baton Rouge’s proximity to larger markets like New Orleans.