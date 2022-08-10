College Drive cleanup initiative announced by BRAC

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced a College Drive community cleanup event on Aug, 20 as part of a pilot corridor improvement program.

The program focuses on empowering businesses in commercial corridors to establish regular cleanup initiatives to address litter in their areas.

In partnership with Clean Pelican, BRAC’s Quality of Place Council will use this cleanup event, which the public can participate in, to build a standard operating procedure for other corridors to use and implement.

College Drive businesses that have committed to the cleanup initiative include Alpha Media, Beau Box Real Estate, Coffee Call, the Crowne Plaza Executive Center of Baton Rouge and WRKF, among others.

Businesses and volunteers will gather in the large parking lot next to Coffee Call on College Drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will speak with business leaders, followed by the disbursement of cleanup supplies and a review of safety protocols from anti-litter organization Clean Pelican.

The event is the latest in a series of private-sector efforts to address the litter problem in Baton Rouge. The initiatives include: