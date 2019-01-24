BR General rolling out new IV hydration therapy

Baton Rouge General says it’s now offering hydration therapy, a wellness treatment that administers fluids through an IV, at its Express Care location on Highland Road, near LSU’s south gates.

There are five “cocktails,” or mixtures of fluids, medicine, electrolytes and vitamins, being offered at the clinic that the hospital advertises can be used to treat headaches, nausea, hangovers, dehydration and athletic recovery.

The treatment takes 30 to 45 minutes in the express care’s new “private hydration lounge,” which also provides wifi, a flat-screen TV, Netflix and a PlayStation. Prices range from $40 to $115 per treatment.

Hydration therapy isn’t brand new to the Capital Region—Vida-Flo medical wellness spa started providing the IV services in 2016—but the hospital says this is the first time patients can use hydration therapy within an existing urgent care location. BRG’s newest Express Care location, opening soon at LSU’s Nicholson Gateway development, will also have a hydration therapy lounge.