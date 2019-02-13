BP oil spill settlement could help Louisiana’s state bird

Audubon Louisiana wants more than $1.4 billion of the settlement money from BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill to be spent on restoration projects along the state’s Gulf Coast.



As The Daily Advertiser reports, Audubon Louisiana, the state office of the National Audubon Society, has identified four priority projects it says would protect birds and their habitat as well as the lives and livelihoods of state residents.



They range from large ecosystem-wide projects to smaller bird-centric ones, says Erik Johnson, the director of bird conservation for Audubon Louisiana. He says people would benefit too because when wetlands are restored, levees are also protected, which helps reduce flooding.



“I know it’s difficult to imagine here we are coming up on the 9-year oil spill anniversary, but things are really just getting started,” said Kara Lankford, the director of Gulf Coast Restoration at the National Audubon Society.

The National Audubon Society does not have the final say on where the settlement money from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill will be directed. But they are making a case for four specific projects. Read the full story.