Boomerang Comedy Theater aims to create professional comics

At Baton Rouge’s new Boomerang Comedy Theater, guests find laughs of a caliber you may not have known existed. That’s because what you won’t find is your run-of-the-mill comedy club where any average Joe can stumble into an open mic and try out their not-so-tight five.

Inside the club, tucked in Mid City in the former Hearthstone Drive home of The Leather Apron Theatre Co., Boomerang owners Angi and Travis Noote say they strive to bring high-quality, professional standup and improv comedy to town.

They accomplish that in large part with their training curriculum—divided into 101-, 201-, 301- and 401-level classes—which aspiring comics must progress through before they can take the Boomerang stage.

“My passion and my background has always been providing a framework for other people to accomplish whatever they’re accomplishing,” Travis Noote says. Both he and wife Angi have backgrounds in corporate communication and team-building workshops. “I want to make that framework so that anybody who comes in the door—whether audience member, performer, or worker or volunteer—is gonna have a good time.”

The attention to quality that undergirds all of Boomerang’s operations has two sides, the Nootes say: Training performers to deliver professional-caliber standup and improv creates a more consistently enjoyable experience for the audience. On the flip side, “if people are going to pay to go see a professional show,” Angi Noote says, “then we feel like the performers should be treated like professionals.”

