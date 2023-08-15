Bollinger Shipyards plans to close its New Orleans operations 

Bollinger Shipyards is closing its operations in New Orleans and plans to shift the work to its larger facilities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, reports New Orleans City Business.

The Bollinger company confirmed the move last week, saying the decision to close its Algiers Point facility was driven by a desire to consolidate its repair and maintenance operations, and was not a reflection of a downturn in business or any negative aspect of New Orleans. The company is headquartered in Lockport.

The company is the largest privately owned shipbuilder in the U.S. Last year, it acquired Halter Marine in Mississippi, which considerably expanded its shipbuilding order book for Coast Guard and Navy vessels and added a large repair yard. Read the full story.

