Bollinger acquires Gulf Island’s shipbuilding assets

Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards continued its pattern of growth by acquiring the shipbuilding assets of Gulf Island Fabrication in Houma, reports KATC. The deal positions Bollinger, based in Lockport, as the largest privately owned and operated domestic shipbuilder in the U.S.

Bollinger operates a dozen facilities offering marine repair, fabrication, new construction, engineering, machining, armature, dry dock, and sandblasting and coating services. Since 1985, Bollinger Shipyards has built 138 patrol boats for the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy, in addition to an extensive portfolio of commercial offshore energy and inland river and harbor vessels.

In acquiring the Houma shipbuilding assets of Houston-based Gulf Island Fabrication, Bollinger will diversify its portfolio with the addition of towing, salvage and rescue ships for the Navy, as well as regional class research vessels for the National Science Foundation, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. The Houma site brings to Bollinger a 437-acre waterfront facility with 198,000 square feet of existing operations, fabrication and warehouse space, along with four floating dry docks.

