Board of Regents says efforts to improve nursing shortage not enough 

Efforts to address Louisiana’s nursing shortage are yielding some results but not at the scale needed to meet an estimated shortage of approximately 6,000 registered nurses by 2030.

That was the message shared in a report received by the Board of Regents during its monthly meeting today, according to an announcement from the board.

The Louisiana Health Works Commission is a legislatively created working group comprising representatives of postsecondary, legislative, and medical organizations. The commission’s 2021 report found increasing demand for and decreasing supplies of advanced practice registered nurses, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses.

According to the report, last year Louisiana experienced:

An 8% decrease in the number of students admitted to APRN programs and a 6% decrease in graduates compared to the previous year.

A 23% increase in the number of students applying for admission to Louisiana’s pre-RN programs since 2016, as well as a 25% increase in applicants admitted..

Only a 4% increase in pre-RN graduates during the same timeframe.

Additionally, labor supply estimates for 2030 show nursing shortages are anticipated to continue if significant interventions are not undertaken. Data provided to the board by Impact Econ Research show only 4,478 of the 10,660 available registered nurse positions will be filled in the future, leaving an average annual shortage of 618 registered nurses, or 42% of total demand. Read more.