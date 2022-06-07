Blues music series coming to downtown Baton Rouge this month 

With warm weekend weather ahead, Friday nights during Louisiana summers beg for a celebration. That’s why Damon Stewart, owner of The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill in downtown Baton Rouge, has decided to throw a monthlong party right beside his new restaurant.

Starting this Friday, June 10, his Third Street Blues music series will kick off, recurring every Friday until July 1. It’s the first of what will eventually be an annual festival that celebrates the heart and soul of Louisiana music in the heart and soul of Louisiana. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every week, expect a live performer, pop-up vendors and food from The Blues Cafe.

“It’s pretty much a place [where] people can come out and enjoy some great Louisiana cuisine, have drinks and, at the same time, listen to some of the best blues in the South,” Stewart says.

Stewart’s passion for the blues inspired this spring’s opening of The Blues Cafe on Third Street. The restaurant serves a “blues burger,” wings, and red beans and rice, alongside classic Southern sides such as corn, green beans and cornbread dressing.

Blues lovers did not have a place to commune in Baton Rouge, he says, and now the festival and his restaurant give them a place to go.

