Blue Cross sale would not result in layoffs, CEO says

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s pending sale to Elevance Health, if approved, will not lead to layoffs or office closures, says Dr. Steven Udvarhelyi, the local company’s president and CEO.

He says he expects to maintain current employment for at least the first two years, and Blue Cross effectively would remain a local company, albeit a subsidiary of Elevance.

Udvarhelyi also plans to stay on, at least initially, reporting to Morgan Kendrick who heads Elevance’s commercial and specialty business division.

“The people everybody [who works with Blue Cross] is dealing with today will be the people they’re dealing with tomorrow,” he says. “I’m not a casualty of the transaction. Nobody is a casualty of the transaction.”

Current policies and contracts would remain in place. Udvarhelyi says he hopes the transition is barely noticeable, except that members will have access to new benefits such as digital platforms enabled by the resources and capabilities of the new parent company.

They’ll also keep the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana brand, though “Anthem” will be added to the logo. Shareholders voted to change the parent company’s name from Anthem to Elevance Health last year, though the company still operates as Anthem Blue Cross or Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in 14 states.

Federal regulators are not expected to object to the deal, though that’s hardly a given. The state Department of Insurance would have to approve the reorganization plan following a public hearing. Blue Cross then would hold a special meeting to seek approval from policyholders, who would be able to vote in person, by mail or by phone.

Udvarhelyi expects the sale to close during the second half of this year.