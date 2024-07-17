Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announces new organizational structure

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated since its original publication.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana on Wednesday announced a new organizational structure that CEO Bryan Camerlinck says is aimed at positioning the company for “long-term success.”

Under the company’s new structure, health plan operations and technology have been combined to form a single division, and corporate strategy and government business have been brought under the umbrella of the sales and marketing division.

Four of the company’s senior leaders have stepped into elevated roles as a result of the restructuring:

Tina Bourgeois, who most recently served as vice president of enterprise data, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer. She now oversees the company’s IT division.

Sherri Enright, who joined the company two years ago as chief human resources officer, is now senior vice president and chief people officer. She now provides strategic direction for the company’s administrative services in addition to overseeing its human resources division.

Brian Keller, who most recently served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, is now executive vice president and chief growth officer. He now oversees all of the company’s divisions focused on strategic growth.

Paula Shepherd, who most recently served as senior vice president of benefit operations, is now executive vice president of health plan operations and technology. She now provides strategic direction for the company’s customer experience, IT, project management and Monroe operations divisions in addition to overseeing its health plan operations division.

The restructuring comes five months after Blue Cross withdrew a plan of reorganization and sale to for-profit, out-of-state Elevance Health for a second time. The proposed acquisition had been mired with public criticism since it was first announced, with many Blue Cross policyholders expressing concern that costs would rise if such a deal were to come to fruition.

Camerlinck stepped into his role as CEO about three months after the acquisition plans were last shelved, succeeding former CEO Steve Udvarhelyi.