BlinkJar Media moving into Garden District office space on Perkins

Baton Rouge-based marketing agency BlinkJar Media today announced it has purchased an office on Perkins Road with plans to move its operations from Interline Avenue by January 2023.

The 2,000-square-foot building near the intersection of Perkins Road and Terrace Avenue was previously owned by JCW Creative, and over the past 90 years has been home to a pharmacy, an art gallery and an antique store.

BlinkJar Media was founded in 2012 and specializes in search engine optimization, content creation, social media management, digital advertising and web design.