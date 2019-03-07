Blink Boutique closing Baton Rouge location

Blink Boutique, known for its prominent social media presence and online sales, is closing its location on Corporate Boulevard near the Towne Center shopping center after eight years in business, the store announced today via Instagram.

Blink stores in Metairie, Covington and New Orleans will remain open.

“We are closing our doors in Baton Rouge,” the Instagram post says. “Starting Thursday, March 7, we are liquidating everything in-store.”

Blink co-owner Alex Zuniga opened Baton Rouge’s first Blink location in 2011 and went on to open a second location on Highland Road in 2012. Zuniga could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline. Read a Business Report Entrepreneur feature about Zuniga’s work building Blink.