BLDG 5 is launching a lemonade brand for purchase in stores 

Popular Kalurah Street eatery BLDG 5 Market + Kitchen + Patio today announced the launch of its new artisanal lemonade brand, BLDG 5 Lemonade.

According to Brumby and Misti Broussard, the husband-and-wife duo behind BLDG 5, the lemonades have long been fan favorites at their restaurant. When they first started to sell well, the Broussards began the process of making a shelf-stable version to sell in stores, which took about three years.

While BLDG 5 Lemonade is the couple’s first foray into the world of consumer packaged goods, if all goes according to plan, it won’t be the last. The Broussards are already toying with the idea of expanding their product line with some of BLDG 5’s other popular items, including its cocktail mixes, frozen crab cakes and frozen lasagnas.

“One of the things we’ve always wanted to do is use BLDG 5 as an incubator, if you will,” Brumby says. “What’s working and what’s not? What’s exciting to our employees? We’re trying to build a bigger brand.”

The lemonade, which is now available at local retailers and online, currently comes in four flavors: ginger blueberry rosemary, mango strawberry basil, peach pineapple mint, and pear basil jalapeño. Here’s where you can find BLDG 5 Lemonade around Baton Rouge: