Bill would require insurers to cover fertility preservation for cancer patients 

At a time when an increasing number of insurance providers across the country are covering fertility treatments, Louisiana lawmakers could soon require private health insurance plans to cover fertility preservation for people undergoing medical treatments for cancer and other conditions that make it harder to conceive a child.

House Bill 186, sponsored by Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, is aimed at making it more affordable for cancer patients to “freeze” their sperm or eggs before going through chemotherapy, radiation and other medical procedures that can render people sterile.

Davis’ bill would require health insurance companies to provide coverage for sperm and egg extraction as well as at least three years of storage. Deductibles, co-payments and co-insurance could still be applied.

The legislation also allows employers to apply for an exemption if they have moral objections to fertility preservation.

Davis made another concession to religious groups by not including in vitro fertilization and the freezing of embryos in the required coverage. Some doctors believe frozen embryos have a better chance of staying viable than frozen eggs, but Catholic bishops opposed a similar proposal from Davis last year that covered those options.

The Louisiana Senate Finance Committee has also inserted an amendment into the bill that says its mandate can go into effect only if legislators provide money to cover the state’s costs associated with it.

If passed, the bill would increase state expenses because it would affect the insurance coverage for state employees and public school teachers the government helps finance. It could cost the state insurance plans anywhere from $171,670 to $944,844 in the first full year it is implemented, according to a legislative fiscal analysis. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.