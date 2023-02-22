Should parade organizations be on the hook for cleanup?

A proposal pending for the Louisiana Legislature’s next regular session would require local governments that issue parade permits to make parade organizers provide for litter cleanup.

Beyond aesthetics, post-parade litter can clog drains and potentially end up polluting local water bodies.

“We need to be good stewards of our environment and after a parade, cleaning up the beads, cups and litter left behind prevents the rain from carrying this litter into the storm drains that flow directly into our watersheds,” the Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Stormwater Coalition says in a prepared statement that calls the proposed legislation “encouraging.”

House Bill 23 by state Rep. Foy Gadberry, R-West Monroe, requires the governing authority of any parish or municipality that authorizes using public rights of way for a parade to require that organizers provide for litter removal within 24 hours after the parade is over and pay a deposit that potentially could be forfeited.

The bill does not say how much the deposit should be. Governments would:

Specify appropriate methods of litter abatement and disposal.

Specify a process by which the parish or municipality determines whether the organization has adequately removed and appropriately disposed of litter.

Establish the amount or a method for determining the amount of the deposit.

Establish consequences for failure to comply.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, 20 to 40 tons of litter typically are removed after a parade, festival or other major public event, officials say, though the typical cost of cleanup was not immediately available.

The legislative session begins April 10 and must end no later than June 8.