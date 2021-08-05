Bill Richardson out as head of LSU AgCenter, College of Agriculture

William “Bill” Richardson, who, through dual appointments as vice chancellor of the LSU AgCenter and dean of the College of Agriculture, was one of the most powerful administrators on campus, has stepped down and will return to a faculty position.

LSU President William Tate notified faculty and staff of Richardson’s resignation in a campus-wide email blast this morning, thanking Richardson for his decades of service and leadership.

The resignation was retroactively effective Aug. 4.

In a short email of his own to AgCenter faculty, Richardson did not give any reason for his decision to step down.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve the agricultural community of Louisiana alongside all of you. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to do so in a different capacity,” Richardson’s email says.

Richardson’s resignation is the second major leadership shake-up under Tate, who promised bold and swift change. Just three days after taking office, Tate removed Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie from her position, the second-highest ranking administrative job on campus.

Her permanent replacement has not been named.

Richardson has been at LSU since the mid-1980s and has served at the AgCenter in a variety of administrative positions in the decades since.

He was well-known for bringing in research grants to the AgCenter and developed a network of agricultural interests throughout the state.

But he also enjoyed tremendous autonomy at the AgCenter, which sits in the middle of the main LSU campus but is technically its own separate, independent institution—like LSU-Shreveport or the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Though much of the LSU System was restructured in the mid-2010s as part of the “flagship agenda” to create a more unified university, the AgCenter, for a variety of reasons, remained largely autonomous, with its own business departments, funding stream, operating procedures and, significantly, policies.

Those policies gave Richardson wide latitude in disciplinary matters. As detailed earlier this year by Daily Report, Richardson reinstated the academic tenure of a faculty member, Niranjan Baisakh, who was accused in 2016 of sexually harassing and assaulting a female graduate student.

In the highly unusual case, Baisakh’s tenure was temporarily “paused” for three years beginning in 2017 but was later reinstated. Though the policy at the AgCenter, which gave the vice chancellor the ability to “make exceptions to the timeframes and procedures,” in disciplinary hearings was recently changed, Baisakh recently returned to campus.

The resignation comes not long after Richardson’s repeated refusal to discuss that and another similar case with Daily Report. Moreover, he is leaving as LSU deals with an ongoing Title IX scandal that Tate has vowed to address.

Still, longtime faculty members, speaking on condition of anonymity, say they were surprised by the announcement today and that Richardson had not hinted he was planning a move in recent faculty meetings.

His departure creates an opportunity for Tate to restructure the AgCenter and more fully integrate it into the LSU campus, a change for which many faculty, administrators and consultants have long advocated.

In his statement this morning, Tate says only that he will name an interim dean to the College of Agriculture and an interim vice chancellor to the AgCenter.