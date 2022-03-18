Bill requires lawyers to be paid more if firings of first responders reversed

A Louisiana Senate committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require municipalities to pay higher attorney fees when civil service boards reverse the terminations of police officers and firefighters.

Senate Bill 215, filed by Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, would allow attorneys to collect up to $5,000 if they win an appeal to a local civil service board.

Most cities and towns in Louisiana have a local police and fire civil service board that has the power to overturn disciplinary action and terminations of police officers and firefighters. The boards typically comprise five members, two of whom are active members of the local police department and fire department and are elected by their fellow first-responders.

Under current state law, a defense attorney for a police officer or firefighter can be awarded up to $1,000 in legal fees if a civil service board reverses a termination or disciplinary action.

Civil service boards have attracted public scrutiny in recent years with high-profile cases of police misconduct and the subsequent challenges cities face to discipline or fire problem officers.

However, in an interview following Wednesday’s committee meeting, Luneau said his bill really has nothing to do with the politics surrounding civil service boards and is just to bring the legal fees in line with current costs. He said it’s difficult to find lawyers to take civil service cases because the statute hasn’t been updated in 27 years.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.