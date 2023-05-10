Bill raising age to enter bars amended after pressure from college-age workers

In the face of immense pushback from young service industry workers, a proposed law to prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from entering or working in bars in Louisiana underwent major changes Tuesday that removed most of the age restrictions.

In its original form, Senate Bill 194, sponsored by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, the proposal would have made it illegal for anyone under 21 to enter bars or serve alcoholic drinks as bartenders or servers. It also would have prohibited underage musicians from performing in bars even under the supervision of a parent.

Under current Louisiana law, one must be at least 18 to enter a bar and at least 21 to purchase alcohol. Bartenders and restaurant workers can serve alcohol at 18 but must have a state-issued permit to do so.

Mizell amended the bill, removing the age prohibitions and tailoring the proposal to allow lawsuits against establishments that illegally serve alcohol to underage patrons. The bill passed the Senate Judiciary B Committee without objection.

Forty-five states have some version of a law that holds bars liable if someone is injured or causes an injury due to intoxication from alcohol consumed at the bar, the senator said.

Testifying in favor of the bill was Lauren LeBlanc, the aunt of 18-year-old Madison Brooks, an LSU student who was allegedly sexually assaulted and died in January after becoming heavily intoxicated at Reggie’s, a bar in Tigerland.

LeBlanc told lawmakers that Brooks was able to drink at Reggie’s because her friends and acquaintances worked there as bartenders. They were also under 21 and drinking themselves, she said.

Dozens of young adults packed the committee room to the point that legislative staffers had to open an overflow room to accommodate them. However, many who came to testify against Mizell’s bill opted not to after she submitted the amendment. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.