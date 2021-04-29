Bill allowing college athletes to profit off their names heads to Louisiana Senate 

Louisiana state senators today moved forward with legislation that would allow college student athletes to earn money for use of their name, image or likeness, a bill prompted by the NCAA’s inaction on a policy for endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Sen. Pat Connick’s proposal won unanimous, bipartisan backing from the Senate Education Committee, despite senators’ concerns about a piecemeal approach across states without a national policy.

“This is necessary because the NCAA has not taken action,” said Connick, a Marrero Republican.

The NCAA’s attempts to reform its bylaws and permit college athletes to capitalize on their names, images and likenesses have stalled. Federal legislation on the issue is pending in Congress. But states, frustrated with inaction, have started passing their own laws. Florida and Mississippi laws authorizing student athletes to make money of their name, image or likeness take effect July 1, though Florida’s provision may be delayed another year.

Connick’s legislation—which could take effect in June if passed—heads next to the full Senate for debate, though it could be diverted to a second committee hearing before the Senate’s budget panel to review its financial implications to campuses. Read the full story.