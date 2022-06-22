Big companies rescinding job offers to recruits

Companies in a range of industries are beginning to rescind job offers they made just a few months ago, despite the strong labor market.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Twitter, real estate brokerage Redfin and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global have all rescinded job offers in recent weeks. Employers in other pockets of the economy are also pulling job offers, including some in insurance, retail marketing, consulting and recruiting services.

At the same time, many companies have signaled a more cautious hiring approach. Netflix, Peloton Interactive, Carvana and others announced layoffs and plans to dial back hiring.

The labor market remains strong overall, with an unemployment rate at 3.6%, near the half-century low it reached in early 2020, but these signs show that executives are finding it tougher to predict the next 12 months.

When a company revokes a job offer, it signals that its business outlook has changed so quickly that it has to undo hiring plans made sometimes just weeks before. Read the full story.