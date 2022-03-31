Biden wants to penalize oil companies not producing on public land leases 

President Joe Biden today ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the U.S. and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The president says he’s not sure how much gasoline prices will decline as a result of the move, but suggests it could be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.” Americans on average use about 21 million barrels of oil daily, with about 40% of that devoted to gasoline, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now,” Biden says. “This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world, and pain at the pump for American families.”

The president also wants Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but are not producing. He says he will invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage the mining of critical minerals for batteries in electric vehicles, part of a broader push to shift toward cleaner energy sources and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

In response to Biden’s order, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves released a statement calling the circumstances leading to the order a “self-imposed crises resulting from stupid energy policies.” Grave’s position is in line with other Republicans, who say the administration’s policies, namely blocking new leasing activity and the construction of new pipelines such as the Keystone XL are to blame for much of the rise in energy prices.

“As we stated in November, tapping energy reserves is not a long-term solution to solving the skyrocketing prices at the pump,” Graves says.

The administration says increasing oil output is a gradual process and the release of reserves would provide time to ramp up production. It also wants to incentivize greater production by putting fees on unused leases on government lands, something that would require congressional approval. Read the full story.