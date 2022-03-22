Expert tips for businesses to harden cyber defenses

President Joe Biden is urging companies to “harden your cyber defenses immediately” if they have not already done so because of the increased threat of Russian cyberattacks.

The administration has not disclosed any specific threats, so businesses should focus on being extra vigilant when it comes to “basic cyber hygiene,” says Jeff Moulton, president of Stephenson Stellar Corporation.

Steps he recommends include:

Use two-factor identification, but keep in mind that it still can be spoofed.

Back up your data—daily if you can—and keep the backup data off your network.

If you have cyber insurance, read the fine print. Some policies won’t cover you in the event of war, like the one currently happening in Ukraine.

Use a VPN, or virtual private network, to encrypt data sent remotely.

Change your passwords.

Take a picture of, or print out, your bank account data, so you can provide evidence of how much money was in your account if your bank gets hacked.

Contact the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness if you have a breach.

“We need everyone to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time—your vigilance and urgency today can prevent or mitigate attacks tomorrow,” Biden says in a prepared statement.

You can read a White House fact sheet about protecting against potential cyberattacks here.