Biden nominates Baton Rouge trial lawyer Darrel Papillion for federal judgeship

President Joe Biden has nominated Baton Rouge attorney Darrel Papillion to be a federal judge for the New Orleans-based U.S. Eastern District of Louisiana, the White House announced yesterday.

Papillion, a former Business Report Forty under 40 honoree, has been a partner at Baton Rouge-based firm Walters, Papillion, Thomas, Cullens LLC since 2009 and specializes in handling cases dealing with wrongful death and serious personal injury. He was one of four attorneys nominated for federal judgeships across the nation Monday.

The LSU alum started his career as a law clerk for Louisiana Supreme Court Associate Justice Catherine D. Kimball from 1994 to 1995, and moved to Baton Rouge in 1999 to join Moore, Walters & Thompson as an associate. He was also a partner at Moore, Walters, Thompson, Thomas, Papillion & Cullens from 2001 to 2009.

Papillon did not respond to requests for comment before this morning’s deadline.

