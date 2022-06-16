Biden administration proposes barring businesses, high-risk properties from flood insurance program

Businesses would not be able to buy new policies from the taxpayer-backed National Flood Insurance Program under a set of Biden administration proposals.

The NFIP also would not sell new policies for structures in “special flood hazard areas” or for properties with four or more paid losses, though properties in the latter group could be eligible for coverage after mitigating their risk and existing policies could be maintained.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a document Daily Report obtained, lays out 17 proposals the administration says would put the program on solid financial footing while creating opportunities for private-sector insurers, though Congress is likely to be skeptical.

“This has a less-than-zero chance of passing,” says David McKey with Coldwell Banker One, adding that the impact on Louisiana would be “tremendous.”

McKey, who has chaired the insurance committee and flood insurance work groups for the National Association of Realtors, says he understands the desire to limit the costs associated with properties that repeatedly flood. He says the proposals have been discussed since the last five-year extension of the program expired in 2017. But he doesn’t think eliminating whole categories of properties from the program is a realistic approach.

The new proposals go far beyond the recently implemented (and controversial) Risk Rating 2.0, which sought to make property owners pay a rate that FEMA says better reflects their risk.

The NFIP carries $20.5 billion in debt to the U.S. Treasury, which it is unable to pay back under the current system, DHS says in a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The program is set to expire Sept. 30; the administration wants to extend its life to 2031 rather than implementing another short-term extension.

Other proposals include:

Requiring sellers and landlords to disclose flood risk;

Requiring FEMA to use a building’s replacement value when assigning premium rates;

Creating a means-tested premium payment assistance program.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs meets today to discuss reauthorizing the NFIP.