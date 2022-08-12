Beyond high summer bills, energy in Louisiana is cheaper than in Texas 

Despite that bad feeling you’ve experienced every time you’ve opened your Entergy bill this summer, you can take some solace in the fact that Louisiana energy prices are cheaper than in neighboring states.

The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows Louisiana’s average retail price of 7.51 cents per kilowatt hour in 2020 is below Texas’ 8.36 cents, Arkansas’ rate of 8.32 cents, and Mississippi’s 9.13 cent rate. Revised data is expected in December.

Those figures run behind the national average of 10.59 cents per kilowatt hour for the same year.

However, where Louisiana residents are feeling it is with the previously announced fees instituted to help cover the cost of repairs from hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida, as well as Winter Storm Uri.

The roughly $25 per month increase in fees affects roughly 1.1 million customers in 58 parishes, while similar increases are expected from Entergy New Orleans, which is regulated by the New Orleans City Council.

The increases come despite criticism from the Public Service Commission regarding the company’s operations. PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell confronted Entergy CEO Leo Denault about the company’s increasing profits—$1.2 billion in dividends paid to shareholders last year—and Denault’s recent $1 million pay raise during a meeting in May.

