Better-than-expected data shows inflation easing across US   

Price increases moderated in the U.S. last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious.

Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the Labor Department said this morning. The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, “core” inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September.

The numbers were all lower than economists had expected.

From September to October, the prices of clothing, used cars and medical care all fell. Food price increases slowed. By contrast, energy prices rebounded last month after declining in August and September.

Even with last month’s tentative easing of inflation, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep raising interest rates to try to stem persistently high price increases. But Thursday’s better-than-expected data raised the possibility that the Fed could decide to slow its rate hikes—a prospect that sent stock prices jumping immediately after the government issued the figures this morning. Read the full report.