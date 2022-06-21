Best of 225 winners to be unveiled June 28

The 2022 Best of 225 party, where this year’s winners will be unveiled in 225 magazine’s July edition, is one week from today on June 28.

From best burgers to best mechanic, this year’s winners were selected by Baton Rouge-area residents from finalists in dozens of categories pertaining to food, drink, entertainment, people, shopping and services.

In its 17th year, the Best of 225 awards celebrate businesses and people in the Baton Rouge area, and began accepting nominations in February.

Tickets for the Best of 225 party at Three Roll Estate downtown are available online. See past winners and get more information.