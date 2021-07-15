Bernhard-owned firm acquires Mississippi environmental solutions business

Green Meadow Sustainable Solutions, a local environmental services firm owned by Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners, has acquired a Mississippi-based business out of bankruptcy.

The Bernhard-owned business purchased Riverbend Environmental Services LLC, which is based in Fayette, Mississippi, in a $5.1 million deal that closed late last year.

As part of the deal, Green Meadow has assumed ownership of the fledgling company’s assets, including the Riverbend landfill in Jefferson County, Mississippi, and transfer stations in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Baton Rouge. Riverbend will also maintain existing contracts with municipalities in the region, including transfer station operation and solid waste collection for the city of Brookhaven, Mississippi, and surrounding counties.

The acquisition comes two years after Riverbend Environmental filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Advocate reports.

