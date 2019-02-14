Bernhard Normand Construction moving to its Jefferson Highway office park

Construction is underway on the Goodwood Office Park being developed by Bernhard Normand Construction on Jefferson Highway.

Three of the four buildings in the office park have been claimed, says Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty, who’s handling the property’s leasing. The buildings are being built in phases, with the last slated for an early 2020 completion.

The law firm Kleinpeter & Schwartzberg, currently located in a building at the back of the property, will move into one of the new buildings, while another will be occupied by Bernhard Normand.

The construction company is moving its headquarters to the office park to be centrally located to where most of its jobs sites are, says owner Todd Normand.

Bernhard Normand, currently located near Airline Highway and Interstate 12, is primarily known for custom home building but is expanding into commercial developments. The company has $5 million worth of commercial work scheduled for this year, which Normand says represents about 25% of the company’s book of business.

“We’ve got some feelers out,” says Normand of future developments around town, adding he’d like to keep developments around Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.