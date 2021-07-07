Bernhard lands major energy deal with LCMC Health in New Orleans

Metairie-based Bernhard, an engineering and contracting firm owned by Jim Bernhard’s private equity firm, Bernhard Capital Partners, has inked a 15-year deal with LCMC Health to upgrade and operate the energy infrastructure at LCMC’s six New Orleans-area hospitals.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

If the contract is similar to recent Bernhard energy deals, the company will likely invest in new, more energy-efficient heating and cooling equipment at LCMC facilities, which it will then operate in return for monthly service payments from the health care organization.

Bernhard officials could not immediately say how much money they will save LCMC, whose facilities include the massive University Medical Center New Orleans, as well as Children’s Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro and West Jefferson Medical Center. Still, they point out, improvements are expected to yield a 26% reduction in LCMC Health’s carbon footprint, which will translate into lower utility bills.

“LCMC Health and Bernhard share in the belief that environmental responsibility should not just be an added benefit, but it should be our responsibility to ensure every decision we’ve made in the agreement will protect the natural environment of our shared communities,” says Bernhard CEO Ed Tinsley in a prepared statement. “The carbon footprint we are reducing is equivalent to more than 140,000 cars taken off Louisiana roads.”

With the agreement, LCMC Health joins a group of health systems, including Ochsner Health, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, East Alabama Medical Center, The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Midland Health in Texas, each of which in recent years has executed similar agreements with Bernhard.

Bernhard, in partnership with Johnson Controls, is also currently negotiating a long-term contract with LSU and another energy company, Enwave, over an energy services deal for the Baton Rouge campus.

Though details of the contract have not been finalized, LSU split the contract earlier this year between Envwave and the Bernhard group, giving the latter responsibility for the technical design and construction of the system, which is needed to address a backlog of deferred maintenance that tops $22 million a year.