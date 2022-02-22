Bernhard continues expansion with ETC Group acquisition

Bernhard, the largest privately owned energy-as-a-service company in the nation, has completed its acquisition of ETC Group, the companies announced today.

Utah-based ETC Group is an energy efficiency engineering firm that includes software subsidiary companies BuildingFit and GrowFit Analytics. ETC and Bernhard have collaborated on multiple projects over the past three years, the companies say.

DIF Capital Partners, a global infrastructure investment fund manager, last year acquired Bernhard from Baton Rouge-based private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners. Jim Bernhard and Jeff Jenkins founded Bernhard Capital Partners following CB&I’s acquisition of The Shaw Group, which Bernhard founded and ran for more than two decades.

Bernhard, based in Metairie, enters into long-term, turnkey contracts to upgrade, retrofit and service large existing building energy facilities with the goal of better efficiency and substantial energy savings.

To date, Bernhard has closed 15 energy-as-a-service transactions and has more than $750 million in energy-as-a-service financed investments over the past four years, the company says.