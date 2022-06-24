Bernhard Capital utility privatization deal with New Jersey city rescinded 

A New Jersey city is backing out of a multimillion-dollar deal with Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners to run its sewer system.

The city council of Pleasantville, New Jersey, voted 4-3 to rescind its authorization of the agreement under which Bernhard Capital would operate the city’s sewer system and collect payments from homeowners for 39 years, according to local media. In exchange, the company would spend about $78 million over the life of the agreement, including capital improvements and a $15 million upfront payment to the city.

Opponents argued the change would make sewer rates too volatile and reduce democratic control over the city’s utilities, while supporters said it was needed to finance repairs and was preferable to other options, such as an outright sale of the system.

Bernhard officials declined to comment after the meeting on the company’s next steps, though an attorney for the company has said he would take action to recoup more than $1 million already spent on the deal, according to the local report.

A similar proposal in Fayetteville, North Carolina, also has sparked controversy.

Last year, voters in Ascension Parish approved selling government-owned sewage treatment systems to Bernhard Capital by a 56%-44% margin.

Bernhard Capital co-founder and partner Jeff Jenkins did not respond in time for this report to two emails from Daily Report seeking comment about the Pleasantville vote. But in a previous interview, Jenkins stressed that the company is transparent with the public and said that partnering with a private capital firm can be a viable option for communities looking to pay for infrastructure improvements.