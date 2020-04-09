Bernhard Capital sewer deal comes as firm raises nearly $750M with new infrastructure fund

Bernhard Capital Partners’ acquisition of Ascension Wastewater Treatment, a privately held company with some 17,000 customers, marks the Baton Rouge-based private equity firm’s first foray into the regulated utility sector, though likely not its last.

For more than two years, Bernhard Capital has been laying the groundwork to move into the utilities arena, which is seen as a safe haven for investors. Late last month, the firm had the first close on a new fund it opened in 2019—the BCP Infrastructure Fund. The new fund, Bernhard Capital’s third in five years, raised nearly all of its $750 million target, according to SEC filings and Wall Street sources familiar with the deal.

The AWT acquisition was the infrastructure fund’s first investment.

Though Bernhard Capital did not disclose the amount of the acquisition, it has plenty more in the fund to invest, and the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic works to its advantage. Mandated economic shutdowns are throwing local and state governments into what promises to be a long, bloody fiscal crisis. Bernhard Capital is in a position to help by investing in aging utilities—either through acquisitions or operating agreements—that will give local governments a much needed infusion of cash.

“This just happens to coincide with COVID-19,” Bernhard Capital principal Jeff Jenkins says. “But we knew the needs of local governments were great before any of this. We have aging infrastructure, an aging population working for these utilities and 2,500 separate, municipal waste and wastewater utility systems across the country.”

Bernhard Capital is already in discussions with nearly a dozen mid-market municipalities in the Southeast and along the East Coast that are interested in partnering with the firm. Since the economic shutdown, it has reached out to even more local governments.

“As the COVID-19 crisis evolves, BCP continues to be in active dialogue with several municipalities and cities,” reads a white paper the firm sent out this week to local governments in select mid-sized cities it is targeting. “In our experience, political and community leaders across the country increasingly see the private sector as part of the answer to their infrastructure needs and response to the current crisis.”

The white paper also makes reference to Bernhard Capital’s “Shaw pedigree.” Bernhard Capital was created by Jim Bernhard after he stepped down from The Shaw Group, the company he founded and led until its acquisition in 2013 by CB&I. The Shaw Group was an integrated energy and environmental services company that, in its later years, was heavily invested in utilities.

While experts see a lot of promise for Bernhard Capital’s investment in what is essentially a niche market—mid-sized cities that have been overlooked by larger PE firms—the firm has hit a couple of stumbling blocks as it has worked over the past two years to establish itself in the sector.

In late 2018, the city of Lafayette rejected a deal that would have Bernhard management over the parish utility system.

In late 2019, the incoming Ascension Parish government rejected a deal that would have given Bernhard control of all wastewater treatment in the parish, though a key portion of the deal—the acquisition of the privately held AWT—went forward anyway.

Still, the firm’s investment approach makes sense, especially now, given the current economic crisis, says LSU Center for Energy Studies Executive Director David Dismukes.

“It’s a niche area they’re carving for themselves and it does have a lot of merit to it because you have these mid-sized markets that have difficulty running their systems and these guys know what they’re doing,” he says. “From the investment side, these utilities are stable, steady assets that grow so Bernhard is able to purchase the system, share the efficiency gains they think they can get out of the system and create win-win situations, preferably with a greater share to their investors than to the other side.”