Bernhard Capital begins another round of fundraising

Bernhard Capital Partners remains on a growth trajectory and has begun raising its third fund.

Buyouts, which first reported the news, says Bernhard is targeting $1.5 billion for Bernhard Capital Partners Flagship Fund III and is working with Metric Point Capital as its placement agent. Bernhard Capital did not respond to a request for comment.

Jim Bernhard and Jeff Jenkins founded Bernhard Capital Partners in 2013 following CB&I’s acquisition of The Shaw Group, which Jim Bernhard founded and ran for more than two decades.

As of January, the services- and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm had about $2.5 billion in gross assets under management and was ranked as one of the 300 largest private equity firms worldwide, the company said.

Bernhard reportedly closed its debut fund on more than $750 million in 2016 and its second at $1.2 billion in 2019.

The firm sold Bernhard LLC, its first portfolio company, to DIF Capital Partners last year. That exit generated a 40% internal rate of return, according to Buyouts.