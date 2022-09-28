Bernhard Capital-backed United Utility Services acquires BHI Power Delivery

United Utility Services, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the utility transmission and distribution services provider BHI Power Delivery from Westinghouse Electric Co.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Read the full announcement.

Like United Utility, BHI is a middle-market solutions provider to the regulated electric power sector. With primary locations in Alabama, Florida, New York, Oklahoma and Texas, the company has more than 1,200 employees and over 170 crews located throughout the U.S.

The acquisition will expand United Utility’s geographic footprint, strengthen its presence in key markets and create one of the largest independent, pure-play power transmission and distribution services providers in the country.

Bernhard Capital Partners, an infrastructure-focused private equity firm based in Baton Rouge, formed United Utility in 2018 following its acquisition of W.A. Chester, an underground electric transmission and distribution services business. BCP recently launched an infrastructure development platform, with an investment in Grace Hebert Curtis Architecture. Read the story from a previous Daily Report.