Bernhard Capital-backed Allied Power acquires Radiation Safety & Control Services

Allied Power Holdings LLC, a full-service provider of power plant services, today announced it has acquired Radiation Safety & Control Services, a provider of project management, technical and laboratory services to the nuclear power industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Allied Power was acquired in November 2020 by Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners, a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm investing in middle market businesses that provide essential services to critical infrastructure owners.

Allied provides a diversified range of services—from routine maintenance to outage services and management, capital construction, and specialized support—for power plants across the U.S.

RSCS has provided radiological and environmental services as well as nuclear site staffing to industries and government agencies for over 30 years.

“RSCS’ proprietary products and best-in-class monitoring and technician services will enable us to capitalize on new contract opportunities, enhance the on-site and supportive offerings we provide to our nuclear facility clients, and maximize significant tailwinds in the decommissioning spaces,” says Ron McCall, CEO of Allied Power. Read the announcement.