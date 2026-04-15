BengalPro acquires fellow Capital Region pest control company

BengalPro Exterminators has acquired Premier Pest Services, bringing together two Baton Rouge-area pest control companies in a move that expands BengalPro’s footprint in the local market.

The deal combines BengalPro’s growing service operation with Premier’s established customer base and reputation for personalized service. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BengalPro is the professional services division of Bengal Products, a Gonzales manufacturer of pest control products. Premier is headquartered in Baton Rouge.

Kellen Riley, BengalPro’s vice president of operations, describes the company’s acquisition of Premier as a “natural extension of everything we’ve built at BengalPro.” BengalPro offers commercial and residential pest control across south Louisiana, while Premier serves the Greater Baton Rouge area.

“Premier Pest Services shares our commitment to quality and customer care,” Riley says. “Together, we’re better positioned to serve more customers with the same high standard of service they expect. … This partnership allows both teams to do more of what we do best.”

Premier’s customers should expect to see no disruption in service and will benefit from access to BengalPro’s expertise, resources and product offerings, according to BengalPro.

“Premier Pest Services customers will continue to receive the same trusted service they have always known, now backed by the strength and resources of the BengalPro network,” a statement from BengalPro reads.

A spokesperson for BengalPro tells Daily Report that Premier will continue to operate under its current name in the short term but is expected to adopt the BengalPro branding in the coming months.

M&A activity has been rising sharply in the global pest control industry, with deal volume increasing nearly 28% year over year in 2024.