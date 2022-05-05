Belle of Baton Rouge acquired by CQ Holding Company Inc.

CQ Holding Company Inc. today announced it has completed its acquisition of the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino, meaning the company now owns both of downtown Baton Rouge’s casinos.

CQ completed its acquisition of Hollywood Casino in 2021, though that deal and CQ’s plans to acquire the Belle were originally announced in 2020.

The Belle, which has seen declining revenues over the past several years, opened in 1994 as Louisiana’s first casino. Spanning 28,500 square feet, the riverboat casino features three decks of gaming and meeting spaces along with two parking garages and an adjoining hotel.

The selling price of the Belle was not disclosed, but Hollywood Casino sold for $28.2 million.

The Belle and Hollywood Casinos are CQ’s only properties in Louisiana. The company has two other properties, one in Missouri and one in Iowa.