Beaux Jones tapped to lead The Water Institute 

Following the death of Justin Ehrenwerth, Beaux Jones has been tapped to lead The Water Institute of the Gulf.

The Water Institute’s board of directors chose Jones, formerly chief of staff and general counsel, to act as interim CEO. Jones and other members of the organization’s executive team—Alyssa Dausman and Hugh J. Roberts—will ensure a seamless transition following Ehrenwerth’s death, according to a statement released over the weekend.

Jones joined The Water Institute as general counsel in 2019 after working as an environmental and coastal lawyer for the law firm Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer in New Orleans. Previously, Jones served as environmental section chief for the Louisiana Department of Justice, where he represented Louisiana and its state agencies in a wide variety of matters ranging from environmental and coastal law to criminal and appellate law.

Ehrenwerth was appointed the second president and CEO of The Water Institute of the Gulf in January 2017. Prior to joining The Water Institute, he served as the inaugural executive director of the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council, which was created in the aftermath of the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill and charged with using billions of dollars in penalties to restore the Gulf Coast’s economy and environment and to adapt in the face of climate change.

“Justin was one of the most thoughtful, compassionate, intelligent, inspiring and kind people I have ever known,” says Jones in a prepared statement. “He committed his life to making the world a better place and to addressing the most pressing challenges of our time and found a way to build bridges and rise above partisanship in a way that most could not. Our community has lost an unparalleled leader and visionary, but Justin’s legacy serves as a challenge to us all. We must use this tragic moment as a charge to follow his example, put aside differences, elevate science, and collectively do the work that must be done.”

Ehrenwerth died Thursday after struggling from mental illness, according to his obituary.