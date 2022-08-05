Beauregard Town historic district designation up for debate this month

Beauregard Town, one of Baton Rouge’s oldest neighborhoods, would become the city’s third local historic district under a proposal the Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to take up this month.

Historic districts help to preserve neighborhoods and increase property values, supporters say. But they also limit what property owners can do with their buildings, and while the designation would be less restrictive than the existing districts in Spanish Town and Drehr Place, that has not mollified opponents.

“The neighborhood needs to be comfortable with this,” East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says. “At this point, there seems to be significant opposition.”

The Beauregard Town Civic Association applied to the Planning Commission to start the process. The commission in 2019 received a $17,500 grant from the State Historic Office of Preservation to fund an architectural survey of all 517 structures and 38 distinct architectural styles in the neighborhood.

When building a new structure or making major changes to an existing one, property owners would have to check with Planning Commission staff and the Historic Preservation Commission to ensure their plans are consistent with neighborhood guidelines, which would include factors such as architectural style, scale and materials. Unlike with the existing two districts, minor tweaks like changing out light fixtures, windows and doors would not need approval, only major exterior changes visible from the street.

Still, many owners are wary of regulators telling them what they can do with their property. A post on the civic association’s website details the possible benefits.

“In nearly every instance properties in local historic districts have greater rates of appreciation than properties elsewhere in the same city,” the post states.

The Planning Commission and Metro Council would have to approve the change.

The civic association did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, and a phone number on the website elicited only a recording saying the call cannot be completed.