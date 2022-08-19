Bear Process Safety, AT&T receive diversity awards from BRAC 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Thursday announced the winners of its Diversity Star Award at its inaugural Economic Inclusion Symposium presented by Dow.

Bear Process Safety received the award for the small business category, and AT&T received the award for the large business category.

BRAC created the Diversity Star Award with a goal of highlighting exceptional business practices taking place in the Capital Region that leverage the value of diversity in organizations.

Bear Process Safety was selected for its dedication to recruiting, hiring and developing a diverse group of individuals in terms of gender, race, age, sexual orientation, culture and nationality. Specific practices include its purchasing, percentage of diverse employees in decision-making positions, and its commitment to community engagement.

AT&T was selected for its diversity, equity and inclusion practices within the company and the community. Specific practices include its diverse leadership structure, recruitment strategies, employee-led resource groups such as AT&T Veterans Employee Group, and its dedication to community engagement such as deploying fiber in north Baton Rouge, Baker and other underserved areas.