BCP-owned United Utility acquires Williams Electric Company

Baton Rouge-based United Utility, a Bernhard Capital Partners company, has acquired Williams Electric Company, a comprehensive electrical utility contractor with primary operations in the Carolinas.

According to a company news release, the acquisition adds an established brand to United Utility’s platform of utility service providers, while growing its national footprint.

Williams Electric will continue to operate under the same name with the same management team and staff in place, working with United Utility to serve customers and pursue opportunities to expand services.

BCP established United Utilities in 2018 through the acquisition of W.A. Chester. This is the company’s third acquisition this year, after it took ownership of Mississippi-based B&B Electrical and Utility Contractors in January and Iberia Parish-based E.P. Breaux Utility Services in February.