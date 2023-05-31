BCBS of Louisiana will pay yet-to-be-determined rebates to policyholders

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is expected to pay federally mandated rebates to some groups and individuals this year.

The amounts have not yet been determined, says Cindy Wakefield with Blue Cross.

Last year, the average rebate per person nationwide was $205, while the average rebates per person for the small group market and the large group market were $169 and $110, respectively, according to KFF, an independent nonprofit focused on health issues.

The Affordable Care Act requires health insurers to disclose how much of their premium revenue is spent on clinical services and quality improvement, also known as the Medical Loss Ratio. No more than 20% of revenue in the individual and small group markets, and no more than 15% for large group insurers, is supposed to go to overhead and profit.

Insurers that fail to meet the applicable MLR threshold of 80% or 85% are required to pay back excess profits or margins in the form of rebates to their enrollees. MLR rebates are based on a three-year average, meaning that rebates issued in 2023 will be calculated using insurers’ financial data in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and will go to people and businesses who bought health coverage in 2022, KFF notes.

Total rebates across all commercial markets in 2023 are expected to total about $1.1 billion, similar to the $1 billion issued last year.