Two Baton Rouge women among BCBS Foundation Angel Award winners

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianans to receive The Angel Award, which recognizes people who do extraordinary work for the state’s children.

Among the nine award winners are two Baton Rouge residents who work to improve the lives of children:

Alecia B. Bergeron is a teacher at Blue Bridge ASL Academy who left retirement to teach American sign language to deaf and hard-of-hearing children up to age 5 and their families, a service that previously did not exist.

Kim Bowman co-founded the Bella Bowman Foundation with her husband, Trey. After losing Bella, their 8-year-old daughter, to cancer, the Bowmans have provided comfort to children with chronic or terminal illnesses and loving, lasting memories for their families. Bowman was one of Business Report’s 2020 Influential Women in Business.

The 2022 Angel Award honorees will be recognized at an invitation-only gala Oct. 17 in Baton Rouge. Through a broadcasting partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting, the foundation will also produce a one-hour television special about the honorees, which will air in November.

