BBQGuys is expanding to Florida with a new showroom

Baton Rouge-based BBQGuys, a grill and outdoor equipment retailer, announced Tuesday that it is expanding south Florida with a new Backyard Design Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This is BBQGuys’ third Backyard Design Center, opened in partnership with Teak + Table Outdoor. The company also operates design centers in Baton Rouge and Alpharetta, Georgia. The 8,000-square-foot showroom features outdoor kitchens and equipment allowing consumers—both homeowners and commercial clients—to design their “dream” backyard.

“We took our learnings from our locations in Baton Rouge and Alpharetta, combined with Teak + Table’s expertise in outdoor furniture and similar approach to outdoor living, and created an elevated retail design experience,” says Russ Wheeler, CEO of BBQGuys.

The expansion is the latest move for the company, which was founded in 1998 as a brick-and-mortar store in Baton Rouge. The company was purchased by Brand Velocity Partners in 2020.