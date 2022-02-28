Bayou Fountain litter boom bought by citizen activists is working

A 70-foot-long boom installed in Bayou Fountain near Highland Road Park last summer has been able to trap 80% of the litter washing into the bayou.

The boom was the result of months of work by Baton Rouge-based grassroots organization Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, which is dedicated to removing litter from Capital Region watersheds. The group, co-founded by Marie Constantin and Kelly Hurtado, acquired the boom from a New Iberia company using $1,100 of the approximate $15,000 it raised in 2021 through a donor-advised fund it established with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

In response to the group’s work, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome created a stormwater department last year with the intention of doing more.

The coalition chose the Bayou Fountain location for its first litter-catching boom because of its proximity to the paddle boat launch, which opened in 2017 but remains one of Baton Rouge’s best-kept secrets. Devoted kayakers and canoers had been cleaning up the bayou themselves, Marie Constantin said in June 2021.

The boom requires regular maintenance and cleaning, which the coalition is managing.

