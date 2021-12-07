Baylor past, LSU present: Kim Mulkey isn’t apologizing for any of it

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is at the ultimate career crossroads.

The 59-year-old Naismith Hall of Famer left a perpetual Final Four powerhouse she built from the ground up in Waco, Texas, and returned 50 miles from her childhood home to take over a program that has fallen into a middle-of-the-pack malaise.

It’s a homecoming with high expectations, ESPN reports in a new feature about her career: Mulkey doesn’t want to just turn around LSU, she wants to turn the Tigers into a national champion.

“I know what I’ve taken on,” Mulkey says. “I understand how difficult it is.”

LSU is banking on Mulkey’s background and potential, despite the history that comes with it. A history that includes controversial episodes from her 21-year tenure at Baylor, a place where Mulkey ultimately parted ways with an administration she isn’t sure wanted her to stay.

Mulkey is taking nothing for granted. Don’t assume a victory, that people will fill the stands, that a second title will follow a first.

“It was something I was always preaching,” she says, to players, staff and fans after every Baylor milestone.

And if you sift through all the reasons for choosing whether to stay at Baylor or move to LSU, it might come down to exactly that: She didn’t want to be taken for granted. It’s less ego than competitive survival instinct. Louisiana is her home, and that draw was strong. But LSU also told Mulkey very clearly that it needed her.

