Baton Rouge’s Shake Shack set to start serving up burgers Nov. 14

The grand opening of Shake Shack’s first location in Baton Rouge is almost here.

The franchise has announced it will open the doors of its restaurant outside the Mall of Louisiana on Monday, Nov. 14.

There will be indoor and outdoor seating, a drive-thru, and web ordering for pickup or delivery will be available in the coming weeks, the company says.

Baton Rouge will be the company’s fourth location in Louisiana, with three restaurants already operating in the New Orleans area.

Shake Shack specializes in burgers, fries, shakes and custards.

Since opening its first restaurant in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2004, the company has expanded to more than 400 locations worldwide, with over 260 in the U.S. and District of Columbia.