Baton Rouge’s Pod Pack International merges with Joe’s Garage Coffee

Pod Pack International, a manufacturer of single-serve coffee and tea solutions, has merged with Seattle-based Joe’s Garage Coffee.

The companies will continue to operate under their existing names.

Under the merger, the combined companies’ will expand their product and service capability suite, market presence, manufacturing capacity and geographic footprint to their respective customer bases.

Pod Packs was formed in 1996 in New Orleans, but now operates from a 75,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Baton Rouge. Read the full release.